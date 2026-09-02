Ten days to go as the clock ticks ahead of Safa presidential elections

With only 10 days to go, candidates and nominees who will be participating in the South African Football Association (Safa) elective congress, are wrapping up their campaigns in what will be one of the most highly anticipated elections in the history of the federations.

These highly contested elections will take place next Saturday, on September 12 in Johannesburg.

The incumbent, world-renowned football administrator Danny Jordaan will go toe-to-toe with businessman Sandile Zungu after they were verified as compliant candidates for the position of the association’s president.

Zungu has entered the fray to stop the veteran Jordaan from getting a fourth term as Safa president. Jordaan has been at the helm since 2013 after he booted Mandla “Shoes” Mazibuko out of the race.

Jordaan seeks fourth term

In 2018, the powerful Jordaan ran unopposed after Ace Ncobo pulled out of the race. In the last elections, where Jordaan mentioned he was taking a last term, he walloped Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng by landslide victory.

Last week, Safa announced the final list of the candidate and nominees. The nominations for various positions that will be contested next month were also under scrutiny and Mxolisi Sibam, Mzimkhulu Fina, Solomon Mkhabela, Anastasia Tsichlas, Bennett Bailey, Linda Zwane, Poobalan Govindasamy and Tankiso Modipa, among others, were confirmed for the National list.

Mosimanegape Mathe, Andile Ngconjana, Bonginkosi Job Mchunu, Kwenzakwakhe Ngwenya, Jack Maluleka, Lebogang Riet and Leanne Jonkers, among others, appear on the final Provincial list of nominees.

Heavyweights feature on Special Members’ list

Safa can also reveal that the Governance Committee confirmed PSL chairman Irvin Khoza, Mato Madlala, Kaizer Motaung and Sifiso Biyela as the Special Member’s nominees.

Governance Committee chairman Dr Victor Mogajane, deputy chairperson Tumi Dlamini, Anzel Laubscher and Abel Ramolotja handed over the final list to Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank the members of the Governance Committee who ensured that the eligibility test was conducted on time, and therefore with gratitude and confidence that we have been able to complete the exercise. The results have been submitted to the Safa management, who will in turn communicate this to their respective nominees. We therefor believe that the process was indeed above board,” Dr Mogajane

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