Thabiso Lebitso joins Stellenbosch on a long-term deal from Pirates

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) off-season transfer window is in full swing, with Thabiso Lebitso being the latest player to switch clubs. Lebitso has joined Stellenbosch FC on a long-term deal from Orlando Pirates.

The experienced defender has spent two seasons at Pirates and managed to lift two MTN8 titles — the Carling Knockout and the league title.

“Stellenbosch Football Club is delighted to announce the acquisition of Thabiso Lebitso on a permanent transfer from Orlando Pirates,” the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Stellenbosch FC has bolstered its squad ahead of the 2026-27 campaign by acquiring the services of versatile defender Thabiso Lebitso on a long-term deal.

“Lebitso spent the last two seasons with Orlando Pirates, where he helped the Buccaneers win the Betway Premiership, Carling Knockout and back-to-back MTN8 titles.”

Stellies CEO Rob Benadie welcomed Lebitso’s arrival, stating that the 34-year-old brought versatility to coach Gavin Hunt’s team.

“We are pleased to welcome Thabiso to the Cape Winelands. He is a player who has consistently demonstrated his quality at the highest level of South African football and brings a valuable mix of experience and versatility to our squad,” Benadie said.

“As a club, we continuously aim to improve and compete at the highest level and the addition of a player of Thabiso’s calibre strongly reflects that ambition.

“Lebitso will also reunite with head coach Gavin Hunt, under whom he featured during his spell with Chippa United earlier in his career. His jersey number will be revealed in due course,” Benadie said.

Lebitso’s departure at Pirates comes as part of the agreement that sees Stellenbosch midfielder Mthetheli Mthiyane join the reigning PSL champions.

Lebitso joins the likes of Tshegofatso Mabasa, Bandile Shandu, Sipho Mbule, Karim Kimvuidi and Gilberto on the list of departures.

Bucs and Bafana Bafana youngster Relebohile Mofokeng is the next in line, as the 21-year-old is reportedly completing a move to Belgian Pro League side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on a four-year contract.

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