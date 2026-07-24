‘Thabo Cele is not in my plans’, declares Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz

Putting to bed all the speculations surrounding the future of Thabo Cele at Kaizer Chiefs, the new sheriff at Naturena Fernando da Cruz has confirmed that the midfielder is not part of his plans for the season.

Cele, alongside forward Glody Lilepo, were two of the notable absentees in the Amakhosi side that travelled to Spain for a pre-season camp, with the future of both stars hanging in the balance.

Lilepo has reportedly agreed personal terms with Libyan giants Al Ahly Benghazi, with the club yet to take the final decision on the Congolese lanky forward.

Tough competition for Cele

Addressing the South African media for the first time since taking over the hot seat last month, Da Cruz weighed in on the future of both players, stating that Cele has a lot of competition in his position and does not prefer to work with him going forward.

“Lilepo has other opportunities elsewhere and the management is open to listen [to offers],” Da Cruz said at their training base in Naturena on Friday morning ahead of their Toyota Cup encounter against Zimbabwean champions Scotland FC.

“For Thabo Cele, we have a lot of players in his position [midfield], and I prefer other profiles and for the moment he is not in my plans for the season.”

The duo was a part of the group of players that helped end the decade-long trophy drought at Amakhosi, when they lifted the Nedbank Cup under coach Nasreddine Nabi two seasons ago.

It is yet to be seen whether the two high-profile players will remain at Amakhosi, or the club will work on pushing them out to make space for new acquisitions, with Da Cruz confirming that he is looking to bolster his squad.

“I am working with the management in maybe bringing in more new players, especially on the offensive side and have a profile of players that compliment each other,” Da Cruz added.

Amakhosi and Scotland FC will meet at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Sunday afternoon.