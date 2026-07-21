Thembi Kgatlana, Linda Motlhalo and co to join Banyana late for Wafcon

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is expected to have her full squad by Wednesday, with the overseas-based players Thembi Kgatlana, Linda Motlhalo, Amogelang Motau and Bongeka Gamede set to join the team late.

The four players were the notable absentees when Ellis unveiled her 26-member Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) squad at the headquarters of their sponsor Sasol on Friday.

“We were told that the players who are not with us can only be released by their clubs on the 20th (on Monday) according to the FIFA ruling,” Ellis confirmed.

“So, we can only expect them to be with us in the coming days. The ones in Europe [Gamede and Motlhalo] should be with us in Morocco by Tuesday, while the ones in Mexico, Thembi and Amo, will probably take a bit longer to join us.

‘They are used to travelling’

“But we are not too worried about that because they are used to travelling now and we will have them join the rest of the group, hopefully two days later.”

Ellis and her side arrived in Casablanca on Sunday and did not waste any time as they went straight down to business, completing their first training session on Monday.

They are expected to intensify things as soon as the other four players join the group as they prepare for their crucial Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) opening match against Tanzania on Monday night.

South Africa has been drawn in Group B alongside Tanzania, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, with all games set to be played at one venue – the Moulay Rachid Stadium.

“I think the first game is the most important. You can’t be thinking or preparing for any other game besides the opener, so we’ve got some analysis on it already,” Ellis said when asked about the importance of winning the first game.

“But also, the three teams are almost similar. So, we are sort of preparing similarly for all three teams. Because they’re all very physical. They play the long ball, but Tanzania plays a bit.

“Ivory Coast has very good wing play, but defensively, I think we are really sound, and we’ve got a good group of players in defence that we can move around. The same in the midfield and up front because in our selection, we went with a lot of versatility as well.”

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