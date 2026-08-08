‘They took the league from us, so we’ll take MTN8 from them’

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba has sent a strong message to Orlando Pirates ahead of the MTN8, saying that the mission is to snatch the title away from them this season.

This is after the Buccaneers ended Sundowns’ eight-year reign, when they won the Betway Premiership title last season.

With Pirates on a mission of their own to defend their MTN8 Wafa Wafa crown for the 5th consecutive time, Modiba said they will fight tooth and nail to hurt their rivals by winning the top-eight this season.

“I think the rivalry that we have with them is something else. I think I’ve said this before, we have more or less the same players in the national team. You know, the banter in the national team is always something else,” Modiba said.

“So yes, for us it’s just to make sure we take the MTN8 from them as well because they took the league from us, and deservingly so. I think they did well; they were a good team to watch last season, to be honest.

“But this is a new season, and let the games begin. We will fight, and hopefully we can get our league title back.”

Sundowns will host Polokwane City in their quarter-final tie at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, Pretoria on Saturday evening. Their game is scheduled to get underway at 6pm.

Pirates, on the other hand, will start their MTN8 title defence against Durban City at the Orlando Stadium, with the game set to kick-off at 3pm.

Other MTN8 fixtures involve AmaZulu against Sekhukhune United, while Kaizer Chiefs will play Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium.