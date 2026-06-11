‘We are not afraid of Bafana Bafana’ – Mexico coach Javier Aguirre

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre knows the kind of surprise Bafana Bafana can pull on his team on Thursday.

And while he is not scared of his opponents, he is wary of them and will not take anything for granted in the World Cup opener at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

At the 2019 Afcon, Bafana did a smash-and-grab job on Aguirre, who was coaching Egypt at that time. Bafana knocked the Pharaohs out of the tournament in Cairo, in front of their home fans, with Thembinkosi Lorch scoring the iconic, late-winning goal for South Africa. Aguirre still has fresh memories of that upset.

Thursday’s match will also be a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opening match when Bafana drew 1-1 with the Mexicans at a fully-packed FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

‘No such thing as a small rival’

Aguirre spoke to the media at the pre-match press conference in Mexico City on Wednesday, and explained how SA football has evolved and improved. “South African football has certainly evolved and improved. They’re playing the CAF Champions League in Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, the other day. We are very respectful of South Africa, there’s no such thing as a small rival these days, but we’re not afraid of them,” he said.

“I love their fans as well,” he added. “Are they bringing their vuvuzelas? I don’t know, but I know they love to dance, they love to wear headdresses, so I love them.”

Aguirre also paid tribute to South Africa head coach Hugo Broos, at the helm of the national side since 2021, with the Belgian having masterminded Bafana’s run to the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal in 2024, as well as their return to the World Cup after an extended absence.

‘I respect Hugo Broos very much’

“I respect Hugo Broos very much,” Aguirre continued. “He gave the South Africa team a big structure, and he has had these Orlando Pirates players, these Mamelodi Sundowns players since they were young.

“A lot of them have grown together, and they’ve done well in the Africa Cup. This player Relebohile Mofokeng, I really like him. He’ll go to Europe, he’s like Mexico midfielder Gilberto Mora, a real player.”

“You beat us in the cup, and I hate you for that,” Aguirre joked, looking back to his time at the helm of Egypt. “[Ronwen] Williams is the only one left from the Africa Cup in [2019], there aren’t many left.

“It’s eleven against eleven, and we’re very respectful of our rivals. Someone could slip, someone could fall over, and there are many things that you can’t control- in spite of everything – we will be capable of playing against them because we are not afraid of them.”

After their opener against Mexico, South Africa travel to Atlanta for their second game against Czechia on June 18, before concluding their Group A campaign against South Korea in Monterrey six days later.

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