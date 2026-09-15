Who are Al Ahli, and what can Sundowns expect from the Saudi giants?

Mamelodi Sundowns will once again be flying the South African flag high on the global stage when they host Saudi Arabian giants Al Ahli at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium for a much-anticipated Fifa Intercontinental fixture on Saturday afternoon.

This is the club and giant that was reawakened by South Africa’s very own current Bafana Bafana mentor, Pitso Mosimane, when he promoted Al Ahli to the Saudi Pro League and lifted the Saudi First Division Yelo League title in 2023.

Mosimane signed out of the club, walking away with two Coach of the Month accolades before terminating his contract amid a fallout with the club hierarchy.

From Mosimane’s project to Saudi powerhouse

Since then, Al Ahli took a massive turn and became one of the opulent clubs in Saudi Arabia that is known for attracting big international stars over the years, such as Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino, Algerian star Riyad Mahrez, Ivorian Frank Kessie and Allan Saint-Maximin, amongst others.

READ: Miguel Cardoso says youngsters stepping up ensure Sundowns future is bright

The team currently has Senegal international goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, England striker Ivan Toney, Portuguese playmaker Francisco Trincao and former AS Roma defender Roger Ibanez.

Road to the final

This game will mark a battle of the top dogs of their respective continents, with Sundowns entering as the CAF Champions League winner, while Al Ahli claimed the AFC Champions League crown last season.

The winner between Sundowns and Ahli will advance to the next round, where they will face either Mexican club Toluca or the team that will win the Copa Libertadores in South America in the semifinal.

Should Sundowns manage to reach the next round and win their semifinal, they will then set up a meeting with European champions Paris Saint-Germain, who are the holders of the Intercontinental Cup and have automatically qualified for the final.

Leon relishing the challenge

Ahead of the encounter, Sundowns talisman Brayan Leon said in an exclusive interview with Fifa.com that they are keeping a close eye on their opponents so they can gauge what lies ahead on Saturday.

READ: Pitso Mosimane breaks silence after Al Ahli exit

“We know the calibre of players they have at their disposal, the strength in depth of their squad, and the level and potential they possess. They are Asian champions, and we’re African champions. So, they will be thinking about us as well,” Leon said.

“Personally, I’m feeling very relaxed about it. No pressure whatsoever. That’s how you need to approach these types of games. We don’t need to put ourselves under any pressure.

“That feeling will come when we’re a day away, or when we’re on our way to the stadium. That’s the kind of pressure you want, that spark to fire you up,” Leon added.

Confidence high in the Sundowns camp

Masandawana face an Al Ahli side that has had a topsy-turvy start in the Saudi Pro League – playing seven, winning four and losing three, and occupying the number six position.

In contrast, Masandawana are on top of the Betway Premiership and are undefeated in eight matches, which ultimately means that coach Miguel Cardoso’s side will be high in confidence and fancy their chances against a top-quality side on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to get underway at 3pm.