Will it be déjá vu or illustrious win for Messi-led Argentina?

There’s some sense of déjà vu and an alignment of souls between Argentina’s legends Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. Forty years ago, in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, Maradona put England through the shredding machine with his two goals in the quarter-finals, eventually leading the South Americans to the holy grail in the final.

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