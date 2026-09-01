Yanela Mbuthuma fires a brace for Bucs as they ease past Kruger

Orlando Pirates extended their lead at the top of the Betway Premiership standings to 13 points following an effortless 4-0 win over struggling newcomers Kruger United at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

It was striker Yanela Mbuthuma’s late brace that put the nail in Kruger’s coffin when he was set up by Oswin Appollis for an easy tap-in, finally scoring his first goal of the season for Pirates. Mbuthuma added the finishing touch with a superb goal at the death, dinking the ball over Kruger goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari to send the Mbombela crowd into a frenzy.

In-form Gamphani Lungu and Boitumelo Radiopane were also on the scoresheet, ensuring the Buccaneers claimed all three points on the road and strengthened their advantage over Mamelodi Sundowns, who remain on 10 points.

Sundowns will be in action on Wednesday night when they host Milford FC at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Clinical Buccaneers

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will be delighted with the result, which brought goals, three valuable points and a clean sheet. Another positive for the Buccaneers mentor will be seeing two of his strikers, who have endured difficult periods in recent weeks, return to the scoresheet.

Mbuthuma silences critics

Ouaddou is likely to be particularly pleased for Mbuthuma, who has faced criticism and abuse from sections of the Pirates support due to his lack of goals in recent matches.

The 24-year-old has now responded in emphatic fashion and will hope his two-goal haul provides a significant confidence boost ahead of Pirates’ next assignment in the CAF Champions League.

Injury concern for Ouaddou

Despite the convincing victory, there was a worrying moment for Pirates when talisman Lungu had to be stretchered off the field during the first half.

The extent of the injury is yet to be confirmed, but the incident will be a major concern for Ouaddou as Pirates prepare for a busy schedule in both domestic and continental competitions.