Special meeting set to tackle Comrades Marathon and KZN Athletics dispute

Despite a clear directive from Athletics South Africa (ASA) that the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) “falls under the jurisdiction of KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA)”, a members special general meeting (SGM) has been lined up to decide on the affiliation.

After a meeting involving the three parties, the CMA released a statement in which it declared itself “keen to work with any organisation providing support and input to this iconic South African event, which injects billions into the economy”.

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