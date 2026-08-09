Teenage sensation Katiso targets a personal best

Mpho Katiso will be one of the exciting young athletes to watch at the Absa Run Your City Tshwane 10km in two weeks’ time. With the likes of Mzansi’s top runners Glenrose Xaba and Tayla Kavanagh increasingly making their mark internationally, Katiso is determined to seize her opportunity.
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- Mpho Katiso, a 19-year-old 1500m specialist, will debut in the Absa Run Your City Tshwane 10km race in front of the Union Buildings.
- Katiso graduated from Prestige College last year and is now a student at Tshwane University of Technology.
- She trains under the coaching setup of Violet and Caster Semenya, which includes elite athletes like Glenrose Xaba, Karabo More, and Karabo Mailula.
- Katiso has a personal best of 4:27.92 in the 1500m and recently won bronze at the national 5km championships with a time of 16:48.
- She aims to achieve a massive personal best in the Tshwane 10km, improving on her previous 36:52 finish at the Spar Women's Challenge.