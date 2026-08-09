Teenage sensation Katiso targets a personal best

Mpho Katiso will be one of the exciting young athletes to watch at the Absa Run Your City Tshwane 10km in two weeks’ time. With the likes of Mzansi’s top runners Glenrose Xaba and Tayla Kavanagh increasingly making their mark internationally, Katiso is determined to seize her opportunity.

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