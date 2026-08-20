Victor Matfield confident Boks will get job done against All Blacks

Just like every staunch rugby fan around the world and South Africans at large, Springbok legend Victor Matfield can’t wait for the much-anticipated Test series to get underway this weekend.

The Springboks will collide with the All Blacks in the first Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry at Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday evening, and Matfield is confident that coach Rassie Erasmus’ charges will get the job done.

“The two best teams in the world, with the most World Cups and nations that love rugby the most, will be meeting on Saturday, and it will be so amazing to witness Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry get underway,” Matfield told Sunday World at the launch of the Betway Clubhouse in Rosebank on Wednesday night.

“There are a lot of supporters that think it is going to be easy for the Boks, given their recent performances and results, but it is going to be a very tough series. We’ve had a lot of tough games this year, but it is good, especially with the World Cup coming next year.

SA rugby legend Victor Matfield on the pressure the Springboks face ahead of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test match against the All Blacks on Saturday. 🎥 Siyasanga Monoalibe pic.twitter.com/hb0KDsiurP — Sunday World News (@SundayWorldZA) August 20, 2026

“But as tough as it may be, I am confident that the Boks will pull through and win it because they always do under coach Rassie and Siya [Kolisi], so I am looking forward to the series.”

The Boks are currently enjoying a 12-game unbeaten run and will look to keep their winning streak intact against a strong New Zealand side.

South Africa will enter the match on the back of a hard-fought victory against Argentina in Buenos Aires a fortnight ago.

“I think the test against Argentina and the difficulty of winning that game are something that we needed.

“Because we once played against Japan and were almost where the current team was against Argentina, where there were several players who had returned from injury in the squad and needed game time, but still managed to win that game, and we didn’t.

“So, it was a good challenge for them to feel the pressure and sort of find a way to handle it in the last four minutes in their own try line to keep them out. And that is just what this Springbok team does; they win games.

“But I think the pressure will be there on Saturday, and we need to pitch up. It is always difficult to play four games in a row and win all of them, but this Springbok team has done things that no other team has done, and we will test that All Blacks defence,” Matfield added.

The rugby showdown is scheduled to get underway at 5:10pm, with the game expected to be a sold-out affair.

READ: Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx is ready for intense battle against All Blacks