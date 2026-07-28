Samsung expands foldable range with new Galaxy Z Fold8, Fold8 Ultra and Flip8

Samsung has unveiled three new foldable smartphones as it seeks to attract a broader range of users to the premium foldable-device market.

The new Galaxy Z series comprises the Galaxy Z Fold8, productivity-focused Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and compact Galaxy Z Flip8, with South African pricing starting at R26,999.

Samsung said the devices build on seven generations of foldable-phone development and offer different experiences for entertainment, productivity and content creation. The company has also adapted its Galaxy AI features to each device’s screen size and folding design.

Positioned as everyday foldable for users

The Galaxy Z Fold8 is positioned as an everyday foldable for users who consume videos, games, articles and other content. Weighing 201g, Samsung describes it as its lightest Galaxy Z Fold to date.

It features a 10:16 cover screen and a larger 4:3 display when opened, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and 4,800mAh battery power the device. Its camera system includes 50MP wide and ultra-wide sensors.

Samsung has introduced a titanium-based display structure called Flex Titanium, which it says improves durability, reduces the visibility of the screen crease and enables thinner designs.

The range-topping Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra offers an 8-inch main display, weighs 215g and measures 4.1mm when unfolded. It includes a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is Samsung’s lightest and slimmest Flip model, weighing 180g and measuring 6.1mm thick. Its FlexWindow cover display allows users to access applications, notifications and AI tools without fully opening the handset.

Its 50MP camera supports hands-free photography through Flex Mode, while additional features are intended to help users record steadier videos and capture selfies using the cover screen.

Competition in premium smartphone market

Samsung’s expanded foldable portfolio also comes as competition in the premium smartphone market intensifies. The new devices will compete against foldables from rivals including Huawei, Honor and Oppo, while Apple is widely expected to unveil its iPhone 18 lineup in September.

Industry speculation also suggests the US technology giant is preparing to enter the foldable smartphone segment with its first foldable iPhone, although Apple has yet to officially confirm such a device.

Samsung has also strengthened its AI offering through features such as Now Brief, Now Nudge and Google’s Gemini Intelligence, which can perform connected tasks across supported applications. Security features include Samsung Knox, encrypted storage and a new dashboard showing AI actions performed on a user’s behalf.

The Galaxy Z Flip8 256GB is priced at R26,999, while the Fold8 starts at R40,999. The Fold8 Ultra runs from R50,999, rising to R60,999 for the 1TB model.

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