China launches nine satellites aboard Lijian-1 rocket

China launched nine satellites into space on Sunday, including the Qinling-1 and Qinling-2 satellites.

The Lijian-1 Y18 carrier rocket lifted off at 12.03pm (Beijing time) on Sunday from the Dongfeng Commercial Space Innovation Pilot Zone.

All nine satellites entered their designated orbits, marking the success of the launch mission.

The mission was the 16th flight of the Lijian-1 carrier rocket.

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