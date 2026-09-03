Huawei Watch GT 7 leads new flagship device line-up

Huawei has unveiled its Watch GT 7 smartwatch series alongside a range of new consumer devices at its global product launch in Munich, Germany.

The Watch GT 7, which headlined the company’s “Chase the Wild” event, introduces upgrades to its design, outdoor sports tracking, health monitoring and battery performance. It will be offered in 46mm and 41mm variants, while the premium GT 7 Pro gains a nano-tech ceramic bezel and titanium-alloy middle frame.

Enhanced outdoor and sports tracking

New sports functions include wrist-based turn detection and G-force monitoring. Cyclists receive route planning for climbs, gradient alerts and warnings when approaching sharp turns. Huawei said artificial intelligence-powered cycling insights will be introduced through a future over-the-air software update.

The watch’s Health Insights platform adds a Physical Readiness score and health analysis designed to translate collected data into practical wellness recommendations. However, smartwatch readings are intended to support general wellness monitoring and should not replace professional medical assessment.

South African launch details

The GT 7 series will be available through Huawei’s South African online store from September 3 and other retailers from September 7. Local pricing was not disclosed at the launch.

Huawei will compete for buyers against established smartwatch ranges from Apple, Samsung and Garmin, which also offer combinations of fitness tracking, outdoor navigation and health-monitoring functions.

Watch D3 and new device lineup

The company also introduced the Watch D3, a wrist-based blood-pressure monitoring device capable of taking readings before and after exercise. Details of its South African availability will be announced later.

Other products revealed included the 12-inch MatePad Pro tablet, measuring 4.7mm thick and weighing 454g. Its features include an OLED PaperMatte display, AI speech-to-text conversion, handwriting enhancement and stylus air gestures.

Huawei also announced the FreeBuds Neo wireless earphones and nova 16s smartphone series, which places an emphasis on portrait photography. The launch reflects Huawei’s strategy of expanding its interconnected ecosystem across wearables, smartphones, tablets and audio products.