New OPPO A6k arrives in South Africa to rival Samsung Galaxy A57

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has expanded its local budget smartphone lineup with the launch of the new OPPO A6k in South Africa, positioning the device as an affordable option for consumers seeking long battery life and reliable everyday performance.

The device, which officially goes on sale locally from May 7 at a recommended retail price of R6,999, joins the company’s growing A6 Series portfolio in South Africa. The A6 Series first arrived in the country in October 2025 with the launch of the A6 Pro 5G, followed by the A6x and the standard A6.

According to OPPO South Africa, the new A6k has been developed for users who spend long hours on their smartphones for work, communication, streaming and gaming, without wanting to constantly recharge their devices.

Dependable day-to-day performance

Bradley Young, head of retail and sales at OPPO South Africa, said the smartphone was designed to deliver dependable day-to-day performance.

“The A6k is designed to deliver reliable performance across everyday tasks, with battery life that supports continuous use throughout the day,” said Young.

One of the device’s biggest highlights is its large 6500mAh battery, aimed at consumers who rely heavily on a single smartphone throughout the day. OPPO says the battery is designed to handle demanding daily activities such as streaming, long voice calls, gaming and constant messaging while maintaining stable performance over time.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 685 mobile platform and comes with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. OPPO claims this combination allows users to smoothly switch between apps while also providing enough storage space for photos, apps and videos without frequent clean-ups.

Smoother scrolling and improved responsiveness

The A6k also features a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which should deliver smoother scrolling and improved responsiveness compared to conventional entry-level displays.

In the camera department, the device includes a 50MP main camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The launch comes as competition intensifies in South Africa’s affordable smartphone segment, where brands are increasingly focusing on battery life, camera quality and storage capacity to attract buyers under financial pressure. Key rivals to the OPPO A6k are expected to include devices such as the Samsung Galaxy A57, which I have just received from Samsung South Africa to review. Look out for a comparative analysis soon. Other rivals include the Huawei nova Y72 and Redmi Note 14.

Available in Crystal Violet and Crystal Blue, the OPPO A6k runs on ColorOS 15, which the company says is designed to maintain smooth performance over longer periods of use.

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