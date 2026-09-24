OPPO Reno16 F 5G lands in SA with 7 000mAh battery

OPPO has expanded its South African smartphone line-up with the launch of the Reno16 F 5G, a mid-range device placing photography, battery life and durability at the centre of its offering.

I attended the local launch in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, where the Chinese technology company confirmed a starting price of R16,999 or R599 per month over 36 months through participating retailers and mobile networks.

Battery and performance take centre stage

The Reno16 F 5G is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 5G chipset and runs ColorOS 16. One of its headline specifications is a sizeable 7,000mAh battery paired with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Up front is a 120Hz Smart Adaptive AMOLED display, while the phone carries an IP69K rating for resistance against water and dust.

AI-powered camera features

Photography is another major part of OPPO’s pitch. The camera system includes a 50MP main camera, 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait camera with an 85mm-equivalent focal length and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. A 50MP ultra-wide camera handles selfies and video calls.

OPPO has also incorporated artificial intelligence-powered photography and editing tools, including AI Portrait Glow, Natural Tone 2.0, AI Remix Collage and Popout 2.0.

“The new OPPO Reno16 F 5G is here with a camera to show off,” said Liam Faurie, head of go-to-market and operations at OPPO South Africa.

“People are doing so much more with their phone cameras than just taking photos, so we made this camera for creativity.”

Entering a crowded mid-range market

The Reno16 F 5G arrives in Pop White and Twilight Violet and will compete in an increasingly crowded segment. Key rivals include Samsung’s Galaxy A57 and Galaxy S26 FE, alongside similarly positioned devices from brands such as Honor and Xiaomi.

OPPO is also continuing to strengthen its presence in South Africa. Vice-president and sales director Hui Chen said the company, which entered the local market in 2020, has more products coming, with another two devices planned for the fourth quarter.

Having spent the past four months living with Samsung’s Galaxy A57, I am particularly interested to see how the Reno16 F performs outside the controlled environment of a launch event. On paper, the OPPO appears to give the Galaxy A57 another competitor to contend with, alongside Samsung’s own S26 FE. But specifications tell only part of the story.

I’ll be spending more time with the Reno16 F 5G before reaching conclusions on its camera performance, battery endurance, everyday usability and overall value, and how it compares with its key rivals.

The Reno16 F 5G is now available through Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C and Takealot.