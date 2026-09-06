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Watch: Two pilots killed in Greek fighter jet crash during Athens air show

By Sunday World
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Two Greek Air Force pilots were killed on Saturday after a fighter jet crashed during the Athens Flying Week international air show at Tanagra Air Base, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported.

An F-4E Phantom II fighter jet suddenly lost altitude while making a right turn and crashed just minutes after the Hellenic Air Force flight demonstration began.

The aircraft broke into two pieces, burst into a fireball and caused extensive fires at two locations, according to ERT.

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  • Two Greek Air Force pilots died when an F-4E Phantom II fighter jet crashed during the Athens Flying Week at Tanagra Air Base on Saturday.
  • The jet lost altitude suddenly while making a right turn shortly after the Hellenic Air Force flight demonstration started.
  • The aircraft broke into two pieces and exploded in a fireball upon impact.
  • The crash caused extensive fires at two separate locations.
  • The incident was reported by Greek national broadcaster ERT.
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Two Greek Air Force pilots were killed on Saturday after a fighter jet crashed during the Athens Flying Week international air show at Tanagra Air Base, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported.

An F-4E Phantom II fighter jet suddenly lost altitude while making a right turn and crashed just minutes after the Hellenic Air Force flight demonstration began.

The aircraft broke into two pieces, burst into a fireball and caused extensive fires at two locations, according to ERT.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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