1 killed, 5 injured in Swiss shooting, police say

A shooting at a rave party in Aarau in northern Switzerland on Sunday has killed one person and injured five others, some seriously, police said.
The unidentified perpetrator remained at large.
“Possible motives and the exact circumstances of the crime remain unclear,” Aargau cantonal police said in a post on X.
A major police operation is under way, and authorities have urged people to stay away from Aarau’s Schachen area.
The shooting took place near a horse racing track in Schachen, and the surrounding area, including a swimming pool and sports field, was cordoned off.
- A shooting at a rave party in Aarau, northern Switzerland, killed one person and injured five others on Sunday.
- Some of the injured victims are in serious condition.
- The perpetrator has not been identified and remains at large.
- Police have launched a major operation and advised people to avoid the Schachen area in Aarau.
- The shooting occurred near a horse racing track, leading to the cordoning off of the surrounding area including a swimming pool and sports field.
A shooting at a rave party in Aarau in northern
"Possible motives and the exact circumstances of the crime remain unclear," Aargau cantonal police said in a post on X.
A major police operation is under way, and authorities have urged people to stay away from Aarau's Schachen area.