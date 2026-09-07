5 killed after Amazon cargo plane crashes at Miami airport

At least five people were killed after an Amazon Air cargo plane operated by 21 Air overran a runway and struck several vehicles at Miami International Airport.

Five others were hospitalised with injuries.

The plane struck multiple vehicles on a perimeter road and caught fire. The incident happened at around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, officials said.

The Boeing 767-300, operating as Flight 7598, had arrived from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The aircraft “experienced an incident while attempting to land,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a Federal Aviation Administration statement.

US aviation authorities said they were investigating the incident.

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