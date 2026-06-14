World

AI is rapidly changing the rules of accounting

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo
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The roles of chief executive officers (CEOs) and chief financial officers (CFOs) are undergoing a shift as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes embedded in business leadership.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • The roles of CEOs and CFOs are evolving due to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in business leadership.
  • AI is becoming a key tool for executives in decision-making and strategic planning.
  • The shift is changing how top executives manage and operate their organizations.
  • AI adoption in leadership is expected to influence future business dynamics significantly.
  • The article suggests a growing importance of technological proficiency for CEOs and CFOs.
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