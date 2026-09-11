Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with the UAE

Algeria has severed diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the North African country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement on Thursday.

The statement, posted on the ministry’s official social media platforms, said the decision was made due to “increasingly provocative or hostile actions” by the Middle Eastern nation.

“The United Arab Emirates has persisted in actions that have unfortunately crossed the boundaries of what is acceptable or tolerable in relations between two sovereign states and cannot go unanswered,” the statement said.

“Consequently, and having exhausted all avenues to preserve bilateral relations, the Algerian government has today decided to sever diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates,” it added.

The UAE ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, informed of the decision and given 48 hours to comply, according to the statement.

UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash responded in a post on X, saying diplomatic relations should be managed through “rationality, communication and clarity of interests”, rather than “riddles and signals that require decoding.” He did not explicitly name Algeria.

The rupture follows years of escalating tensions between the two countries over regional issues, including Algeria’s rejection of the UAE’s normalisation of ties with Israel and Abu Dhabi’s support for Morocco’s claim over Western Sahara .