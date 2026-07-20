All maritime traffic banned in Strait of Hormuz, says Iran

Iran claims that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped to zero, and restrictions on vessel transit will remain in place until conditions change, according to an informed source in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Sunday.

“As long as hostile actions and mischief by the United States continue, the Strait of Hormuz will remain blocked, and no permits will be issued for vessel transit,” the informed source stated.

Following the sharp drop in traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, crude oil prices topped $90, according to Trading Economics data.

Crossfire between the US and Iran and regional spillover also continued to intensify, as Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain reported fresh Iranian attacks on Sunday, while the US carried out strikes for the ninth consecutive night.

US ‘mission will go on’

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday that the United States’ “mission will go on” until US President Donald Trump achieves his war goals.

Israel Defence Force Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir says the Israeli military is “closely monitoring the developments in Iran and maintaining a high level of readiness.”

“We are prepared to immediately resume fighting and will act with great force against anyone who harms us,” Zamir adds.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said that it was investigating reports of an overnight attack on the construction site of Iran’s planned Darkhovin nuclear power plant, according to the agency’s X post.

The agency said the facility was in the very early stages of construction and contained no nuclear material when it was last inspected.

The Darkhovin nuclear power plant was attacked by US projectiles on Sunday.

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