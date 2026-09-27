British police evacuate homes near air base, men arrested on suspected explosives offences

London: British police evacuated homes near an air base used by the US military and arrested several men over suspected explosives offences, local media reported.

Residents in Whelford, western England, have been taken to a nearby leisure centre.

Police said the situation was “contained”.

The homes are close to RAF Fairford, a base that hosts the US Air Force. After the start of the US-Israeli military strikes against Iran on February 28, the British government allowed the US military to use the Fairford base to strike Iranian missile sites.

Police said several men have been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and that army bomb-disposal experts were examining several vehicles.

Police did not confirm whether the arrests were linked to the base.