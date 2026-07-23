‘Canadians not punching bag’, leaders caution Donald Trump amid trade talks

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he and US President Donald Trump agreed to intensify trade negotiations after speaking on Tuesday but warned he would consider all ‌options if the tariffs Trump threatened go ahead.

Trump on Monday unveiled plans for 50% tariffs on a wide range of imports from Canada in retaliation to what he described as discriminatory treatment of American-made cars, alcohol and dairy goods.

Relations between Canada and its largest trading partner have been tested by Trump’s repeated jibes to make Canada the 51st state, disagreements over a new bridge and sharp comments about wildfire smoke.

The tariffs came just before US and Mexican trade negotiators met for a third round of bilateral talks to try to revise the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), or the North American trade agreement, without Canada. The development deepens a rift that has kept ‌Canada largely sidelined in the USMCA negotiations.

“I’ve spoken with the president, we agree to intensify discussions. We’ll begin that right away, and this is part of the negotiation. So the first objective is to get a comprehensive agreement,” Carney told reporters.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump defended the administration’s tariff policies, emphasising Canada’s dependence on the United States.

“They need us to survive. Without us there’s no way they can survive,” the US president said.

He also said that he is considering separate tariffs on Canada over wildfire smoke, alleging a lack of proper forest management.

“A lot of damage has been done. They’re not managing their forests properly,” the US president said, following last week’s threats regarding cross-border wildfire smoke.

Most provinces pledge to keep US alcohol bans

Leaders of Canada’s provinces meeting this week in Prince Edward Island blasted the new tariffs.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, leader of Canada’s most populous province, said Canada should respond “dollar for dollar” to the new tariffs, while Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the new tariffs would hurt both Canadian and American workers.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe called for the government to intensify talks with the US, saying the relationship with Canada’s largest trading partner “is more important than any president or prime minister.”

Carney said the Canadian provinces should only lift their bans on US alcohol as part of a broader US trade deal.

Nearly every Canadian province except for Alberta and Saskatchewan has banned or severely restricted the sale of American beer, wine and spirits in response to earlier US tariffs.

British Columbia Premier David Eby delivered the starkest message: “There is not a chance in hell that US alcohol is going back on the shelves in British Columbia.”

Saskatchewan leader Moe said he expected the federal government ‌would be asking provincial leaders to consider restocking their shelves with US alcohol as negotiations continue, however.

‘Canadians are not a punching bag’

Even the opposition Conservatives called on the Canadian prime minister to stand firm against Trump.

“President Trump’s latest tariffs are another unacceptable and unjustified attack on Canadian workers and our businesses,” the party said in a statement.

“Canadians are not a punching bag,” it said, adding that the tariffs must be withdrawn immediately.

In slapping import taxes on symbolic goods ranging from wine to cement and ice hockey gear, Trump invoked Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which permits a president to impose punitive tariffs of up to 50% against trading partners deemed to have discriminated against US goods. That marked the law’s first known usage in nearly a century of existence.

The new tariffs, set to take effect in 30 days, would also apply to dairy products, swimming pools, furniture, fishing rods, seeds, clothing and wigs, among other items.

The US Trade Representative’s office said that the tariffs would apply to nearly $20 billion of imports from Canada. That’s about 5.2% of the $382 billion worth of goods that the US imported from Canada in 2025, according to US Census Bureau data.

US Vermont Senator Peter Welch, member of the Senate Finance Committee, called the new tariffs “an extreme escalation of President Trump’s reckless and irresponsible trade war.” Welch said the White House’s attacks on Canada have caused “undeniable harm” to Vermont and called for the US to drop the new threats immediately.

Candace Laing, president and CEO, Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said the group had previously shared its concerns with the Canadian government and worried that more tariffs could be coming.

“We knew this would get bumpier before landing,” she said.