Chinese finance minister urges Swedish business community to deepen cooperation with China

The Wallenberg family and the Swedish business community should continue to play an active role in encouraging the Swedish government to pursue a rational and pragmatic policy towards China, helping the Swedish public gain an understanding of China and fostering stronger public support for improving bilateral relations, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Jacob Wallenberg, the chair of the board of Sweden-based Investor AB, on Saturday.

Wang said the Wallenberg family had deep ties with China. As one of the first European consortiums to enter the Chinese market after China’s reform and opening up, it had played a pioneering and exemplary role and made contributions to China-Sweden relations.

He said China was following a development path that suited its national conditions and enjoyed the support of the people.

Embracing China meant embracing opportunities and investing in China meant investing in the future, Wang said.

He welcomed the Swedish and European business communities, including the Wallenberg family, to further strengthen cooperation with China for mutual benefit.

Wang said China and Sweden were working to improve mutual trust, focus on co-operation and bring bilateral relations back on track for sound development.

Wallenberg said his family entered the Chinese market in the 1970s and 1980s, witnessed first-hand the process of China’s reform and opening up, participated in exchanges and cooperation between Sweden and China across various fields and benefited from the process.

China had achieved remarkable development accomplishments, with its economic competitiveness and international influence continuing to grow, Wallenberg said.

Deepening cooperation with China was crucial for Sweden and Europe, he said, adding that the Wallenberg family had confidence in China’s development prospects and was ready to continue investing in China, while promoting Sweden-China and Europe-China economic and trade relations.

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