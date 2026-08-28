Cuba has denounced US measures restricting its access to medicines, medical supplies and raw materials needed by the country’s biopharmaceutical industry.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Wednesday that restrictions on essential goods come on top of a US energy blockade and economic sanctions against Cuba, further aggravating an already difficult situation.
Rodriguez wrote in a post on X that amid the sanctions and an intensified blockade, scientists at the Center of Molecular Immunology have developed a potentially promising cancer treatment called 2C12, which has similar characteristics to pembrolizumab, a drug used internationally to stimulate the immune system’s response against tumour cells.
“The development of this treatment is evidence of the efforts by Cuban scientists to achieve sovereignty in the field of medicine – particularly in cancer treatment, as the disease is one of the leading causes of death in Cuba,” Rodriguez said.
Cuba’s Public Health Ministry has repeatedly denounced US sanctions for undermining cancer treatment by restricting access to medicines and supplies needed for oncological care and local drug production.
While drug research aims to make Cuba more self-sufficient in pharmaceutical production, sanctions restricting access to raw materials hamper the country’s biopharmaceutical industry from producing much-needed medicines.
- Cuba has condemned US restrictions on medicines, medical supplies, and raw materials essential for its biopharmaceutical industry.
- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stated that these restrictions add to existing US energy blockades and economic sanctions against Cuba.
- Cuban scientists at the Center of Molecular Immunology have developed a new cancer treatment called 2C12, similar to the drug pembrolizumab.
- The Cuban Public Health Ministry has criticized US sanctions for limiting access to cancer treatment medicines and supplies.
- Sanctions restricting access to raw materials hinder Cuba's biopharmaceutical industry from producing necessary medicines despite research efforts.
Cuba has denounced US measures restricting its access to medicines, medical supplies and raw materials needed by the country's biopharmaceutical industry.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Wednesday that restrictions on essential goods come on top of a US energy blockade and economic sanctions against Cuba, further aggravating an already difficult situation.
Rodriguez wrote in a post on X that amid the sanctions and an intensified blockade, scientists at the Center of Molecular Immunology have developed a potentially promising cancer treatment called 2C12, which has similar characteristics to pembrolizumab, a drug used internationally to stimulate the immune system's response against tumour cells.
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Cuba's Public
While drug research aims to make Cuba more self-sufficient in pharmaceutical production, sanctions restricting access to raw materials hamper the country's biopharmaceutical industry from producing much-needed medicines.