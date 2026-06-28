Death toll climbs to 1 430 in Venezuela quakes

The death toll from the earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday has risen to 1 430, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Saturday.

Rodriguez said on state television that 3 238 people had been injured and 3 142 families affected by the disaster.

After the magnitude-7.2 and magnitude-7.5 earthquakes, Venezuela has recorded 430 light to moderate aftershocks, Rodriguez said in the latest government update on the national emergency.

On behalf of Venezuelan authorities, Rodriguez offered his condolences to the thousands of victims of the natural disaster.

As of Saturday afternoon, eight Chinese citizens had been confirmed dead in the earthquakes, according to the Chinese Embassy in Venezuela.

Officials said more than 1 600 foreign rescuers had arrived and additional teams were on the way, adding to the growing international response to the twin quakes that struck on Wednesday and unleashed hundreds of aftershocks.

Residents said the response in some areas had been uneven, though heavy machinery was working in parts of Caraballeda and Los Corales by Saturday.

Authorities continued to restrict access to La Guaira and maintained controls on the main road from Caracas, saying traffic was slowing emergency vehicles. Civilians not attached to official rescue teams needed credentials to pass checkpoints.

Power was gradually being restored across the region.

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