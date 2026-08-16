Death toll from Indonesia’s Flores earthquake rises to 47

The death toll from a magnitude-7.7 earthquake and several strong aftershocks off Flores Island in eastern Indonesia has risen to 47, the country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency said over the weekend.

In its latest update, the BNPB said at least 346 houses had been damaged, including 157 severely, 41 moderately and 148 slightly.

The earthquake also damaged public facilities, including 87 educational facilities, 18 health facilities, five places of worship and six government offices, according to the agency.

Fathur Rahman, the head of the city’s rescue agency, told Reuters that teams had yet to reach Nagekeo, the region closest to the epicentre and that mobile communications there were affected. Attempts to reach the area by road were thwarted by landslides, while another team attempted to reach it by ferry, he said.

About 2 000 residents in Nagekeo evacuated, with damage reported to homes, warehouses and government buildings, the BNPB said.

Authorities also reported power outages and traffic congestion in the regency.

The BNPB has dispatched food and relief supplies to affected areas, including from a logistics warehouse in East Flores Regency. Additional supplies are also being sent from Jakarta via Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base.

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