Denmark and the US reach Arctic security pact over Greenland

Denmark and the US have reached an Arctic security pact that would offer the US “permanent control over security” in the semi-autonomous Greenland.

The agreement follows over a year of diplomatic crisis between the two countries, with alarm bells ringing across Nato when US president Donald Trump threatened to annex the mineral-rich island for “national security reasons.”

In a jubilant post to his social platform Truth Social, US president Donald Trump said the deal “gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns”.

What does the agreement entail? While the official content of the deal is yet to be released, Trump says a major part of the agreement is that no US adversary will be able to maintain a military presence in Greenland or “make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval”. This was backed up by a State Department official, who said non-Nato countries would be prohibited ​from building a base in Greenland. The US will also be granted permanent access, basing and overflight rights, the official added, with the conditions reportedly staying in place even if Greenland becomes independent. In his post online, Trump said the US would soon deploy a large military presence on the island, in the wake of the deal. Greenland is home to a large US military base, called the Pituffik Space Base, where around 150 US personnel are stationed in the north-western part of the island, controlling missile warning systems, ballistic missile tracking radar and space surveillance.