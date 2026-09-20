EU urges US to reconsider visa denial to Palestinian delegation for UN meeting

The EU says it regrets the US’s decision to extend the denial of entry visas for members of the Palestinian delegation for a second year in a row ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In a statement on Saturday, the EU urged the US to reconsider the decision, citing its headquarters agreements with the UN and its obligations as the host country.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was due to travel to New York next week for the UN General Assembly but the US has again refused to grant him a visa, marking the second-consecutive year he has been denied entry to the gathering.

The General Assembly voted on Thursday to allow Abbas to appear virtually again this year via video conference or through a pre-recorded address.

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