EU urges US to reconsider visa denial to Palestinian delegation for UN meeting

The EU says it regrets the US’s decision to extend the denial of entry visas for members of the Palestinian delegation for a second year in a row ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York.
In a statement on Saturday, the EU urged the US to reconsider the decision, citing its headquarters agreements with the UN and its obligations as the host country.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was due to travel to New York next week for the UN General Assembly but the US has again refused to grant him a visa, marking the second-consecutive year he has been denied entry to the gathering.
The General Assembly voted on Thursday to allow Abbas to appear virtually again this year via video conference or through a pre-recorded address.
- The EU expressed regret over the US's decision to extend the denial of entry visas for members of the Palestinian delegation for a second consecutive year.
- The denial of visas affects Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's planned travel to New York for the UN General Assembly.
- The US has refused to grant Mahmoud Abbas a visa for the second year in a row.
- The EU cited its headquarters agreements with the UN and the US's obligations as the host country in urging reconsideration of the visa denial.
- The UN General Assembly voted to allow Abbas to participate virtually via video conference or a pre-recorded address this year.