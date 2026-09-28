Europe’s largest classical Chinese garden opens in Manchester

A landmark new Chinese garden has opened to the public in the north of England, marking the culmination of more than eight years of international collaboration between China and the United Kingdom.

The Yangzhou Scholars’ Garden opened this weekend at RHS Garden Bridgewater in Salford, Greater Manchester, forming the centrepiece of what is now the largest, most comprehensive and most authentic classical Chinese garden in Europe.

The seven-acre Chinese Streamside Garden, of which the Scholars’ Garden is the heart, has been created through a partnership between Yangzhou City, the China Flower Association, the Yangzhou Classical Garden Construction Company, the City of Salford, Greater Manchester’s Chinese community and the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

The garden has been designed by Chinese landscape architects specialising in classical garden design and constructed by specialist craftspeople from China using traditional techniques rarely seen outside the country. Brick and tile materials used in the build come from the same source used in the restoration and repair of historic buildings, including the Forbidden City in Beijing.

Marcus Chilton-Jones, the head of RHS Garden Bridgewater, described the opening as “a landmark moment for RHS Garden Bridgewater, for Greater Manchester and the UK”, adding that the project had created “not only a beautiful garden but a lasting symbol of friendship, cultural exchange and shared learning”.

At the centre of the garden, four interconnected pavilions surround a courtyard and pond, each dedicated to one of the four traditional scholarly arts: chess, music, calligraphy and painting.

Architectural features include traditional hand-crafted mortise-and-tenon joinery, Chinese Fir timber sourced from FSC-certified forests, kiln-fired tiles, handmade brickwork, intricate stone carvings, a detailed stone mosaic and poetic inscriptions.

One inscription, on the music pavilion, reads: “Why must exquisite music come from stringed and bamboo instruments? Clear sounds echoing between mountains and rivers are more moving.”

Peng Hongming, the deputy secretary general at the China Flower Association in Beijing, described the garden’s guiding philosophy as one of harmony rather than conquest.

“Rooted in the principle that ‘though crafted by human hands, it appears as if created by nature’, the design philosophy of the Yangzhou Scholars’ Garden offers enduring ancient wisdom for modern societies seeking harmony between humanity and the environment,” he said. “We do not need to conquer nature — instead, we can learn to work in harmony with it.”

A garden for all seasons

More than 200 trees and shrubs representing 56 species and cultivars have been selected for their seasonal beauty and cultural significance. Acers, primulas and rhododendrons — plants that originated in China and are now familiar in British gardens — serve as a living reminder of the long-standing horticultural relationship between Britain and China.

Thirteen cultivars of Acer palmatum are on display, prized for their elegant forms and spectacular autumn colour. A 6m Ginkgo biloba — one of the world’s oldest and longest-living tree species, traditionally associated with resilience and longevity — has been planted alongside others to create a ginkgo forest. Its fan-shaped leaves turn luminous yellow in autumn.

“Chinese scholars’ gardens were created as places to slow down, reflect and reconnect with nature,” said Tracy Snell, the curator at RHS Garden Bridgewater, explaining that the garden was designed to be discovered slowly.

“Visitors will discover something new around every corner, and I can’t wait for people to experience the sense of calm and wonder the garden creates,” she added.

A moment of friendship

The ceremonial unveiling of the garden took place on September 25, timed to coincide with China’s Mid-Autumn Festival — a major celebration associated with reunion, reflection and the beauty of the natural world.

The public opening followed on September 26.

Gerry Yeung, a founding committee member of the Chinese Streamside Garden, called it “a proud and historic moment for everyone who has helped bring this vision to life.” He said he hoped visitors would “gain a deeper appreciation of the rich traditions, artistry and values that have inspired Chinese gardens for centuries.”

To mark the opening weekend, RHS Garden Bridgewater hosted a program of activities including traditional Chinese Lion Dance performances, calligraphy demonstrations, a Chinese Chess competition, guided tours in English, Mandarin and Cantonese, live Guzheng music and lantern-making for families.

The Chinese Streamside Garden forms part of the 154-acre RHS Bridgewater site, which opened in 2021 as the Royal Horticultural Society’s fifth garden. The wider garden will continue to develop over the coming years.