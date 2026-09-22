Exchange of visits by Xi, Trump within months a ‘historic milestone’

The exchange of visits between the Chinese and US heads of state within six months marks a historic milestone, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the United States from September 23 to 25 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, the ministry announced earlier on the day.

During the visit, President Xi will have an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning China-US relations and world peace and development with President Trump, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing.

“Head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable strategic role in guiding China-US relations,” Guo said.

China is ready to work with the US side to enrich the substance of a constructive relationship of strategic stability, strengthen dialogue and cooperation, properly manage differences, steadily improve the well-being of both peoples and promote peace, stability and prosperity of the world, the spokesperson said.

Trump paid a state visit to China from May 13 to 15.