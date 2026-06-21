Experts call for human rights governance reform at UN meeting

Officials, scholars and civil society representatives have called for reforming the global human rights governance system and improving its effectiveness at a United Nations meeting in Geneva, stressing the need to strengthen cooperation, reduce politicisation and ensure human rights are better integrated into global governance through development-oriented approaches.

The call came during a side event of the UN Human Rights Council’s 62nd session on June 16. Titled “Human Rights in Global Governance”, the event was co-hosted by the United Nations Association of China (UNA-China) and the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations at Geneva, bringing together about 50 participants from governments, international organisations and academia.

Speakers warned that geopolitical conflicts, uneven global development and emerging technological challenges are bearing down on the international human rights system, making cooperation more pressing and more difficult.

Participants agreed that countries should pursue human rights development paths suited to their own conditions and reject uniform models. They also cautioned against politicisation and instrumentalisation of human rights and called for solidarity over division.

The newly released white paper “More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China’s Principles, Proposals and Actions” was discussed at the meeting. Delegates noted China’s vision for development-based human rights, with an emphasis on the implementation of national action plans and international cooperation.

Participants also stressed the importance of the Global Governance Initiative, describing it as a framework for advancing reform of global human rights governance. They called for a stronger focus on implementation, efficiency and practical outcomes that improve people’s livelihoods and development.

They stressed that global human rights governance should be rooted in extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits while increasing the representation and voice of developing countries. They also called for greater exchanges, mutual learning and capacity-building in developing countries to enhance the effectiveness of international cooperation.

Participants further urged the UN Human Rights Council to return to its founding mandate of promoting and protecting human rights, upholding universality, impartiality and non-selectivity and serving as a platform for dialogue and cooperation rather than geopolitical confrontation.

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