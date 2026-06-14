Fifa has been turned into a profit-driven body

History tells us, in the run-up to the 1966 Fifa World Cup, the UK government initially refused to grant entry visas to the North Korean team.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- History tells us, in the run-up to the 1966 Fifa World Cup, the UK government initially refused to grant entry visas to the North Korean team.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Sunday World.