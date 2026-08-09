Greenland warns oil firm allegedly linked to Trump over planned drilling

Greenland has issued a “strong warning” to a US oil company allegedly linked to US President Donald Trump after equipment for a planned drilling project was brought ashore without approval from local authorities, The Guardian reported.

The Greenland government said all future logistical activities related to mineral resources must be advised and approved by its mineral resources authority before being carried out.

The Texas-based Greenland Energy’s reported links to the US president appear to include retaining former Trump adviser and right-wing media figure Phil McGraw for a documentary project, appointing a director involved in Trump’s Golden Dome missile defence initiative and having a chairperson with access to Trump’s circle.

The dispute comes as Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, sparking backlash from Denmark and Washington’s other European allies.

Greenland Energy executives have denied that the oil project is linked to US efforts to gain control of the Arctic island.

The warning from the Greenland government in a statement dated July 30 came after a tugboat delivered containers of drilling equipment to the remote Jameson Land region on Greenland’s eastern coast.

The project is being developed by Greenland Energy, a company established last year that claims the area could hold up to $1 trillion worth of crude oil. The company plans to drill wells as part of a $60 million exploration effort, though it still requires approval from Greenlandic authorities.

While Greenland halted issuing new oil licences in 2021 over environmental concerns, a UK company called 80 Mile had secured exploration rights in the Jameson Land region. Greenland Energy later reached an agreement to finance the exploration work in return for a controlling interest in the project. However, the company has yet to secure the necessary approval from authorities to begin drilling.

The company said recent talks with Greenland’s regulators had been “constructive” and it remained encouraged about obtaining the remaining approvals needed for drilling. It plans to begin drilling in October if permission is granted.

Permission for oil drilling ultimately rests with Greenland’s local elected leaders, who now face a politically and environmentally sensitive decision over whether to allow the project to proceed.

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