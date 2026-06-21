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How Gen Z sees the world: Ethiopian entrepreneur makes her life’s film in Shanghai

By Sunday World
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As the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) is about to draw to a close, the prestigious event — the only A-category international film festival in China — has once again made history.

It received about 4 100 submissions from 125 countries and regions, with first-time submissions coming from countries such as Ghana and Mozambique and a notable increase in submissions from the Americas and Africa.

With the city as its set and light and shadow as its narrative, this year’s SIFF has used cinema as a medium to blur the boundaries between the silver screen and everyday life. It has invited film enthusiasts to join a celebration that transcends time and space, showcasing the warmth and sincerity of Shanghai.

Kozet Zelalem is a young Ethiopian entrepreneur engaged in trade between China and Africa, who lives in Shanghai.

She believes that the SIFF brings together outstanding films from around the globe. She notes that despite their diverse cultural backgrounds, these works always manage to touch the hearts of audiences.

Zelalem found a profound resonance with the film Ne Zha, relating to its message that one’s destiny should be self-determined. She believes that even in unfamiliar surroundings, one must try to live fully and write their own story. She says she is making her own life’s movie in Shanghai.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • As the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) is about to draw to a close, the prestigious event — the only A-category international film festival in China — has once again made history.
  • It received about 4 100 submissions from 125 countries and regions, with first-time submissions coming from countries such as Ghana and Mozambique and a notable increase in submissions from the Americas and Africa.
  • With the city as its set and light and shadow as its narrative, this year’s SIFF has used cinema as a medium to blur the boundaries between the silver screen and everyday life.
  • It has invited film enthusiasts to join a celebration that transcends time and space, showcasing the warmth and sincerity of Shanghai.
  • Kozet Zelalem is a young Ethiopian entrepreneur engaged in trade between China and Africa, who lives in Shanghai.
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As the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) is about to draw to a close, the prestigious event — the only A-category international film festival in China — has once again made history.

It received about 4 100 submissions from 125 countries and regions, with first-time submissions coming from countries such as Ghana and Mozambique and a notable increase in submissions from the Americas and Africa.

With the city as its set and light and shadow as its narrative, this year's SIFF has used cinema as a medium to blur the boundaries between the silver screen and everyday life. It has invited film enthusiasts to join a celebration that transcends time and space, showcasing the warmth and sincerity of Shanghai.

Kozet Zelalem is a young Ethiopian entrepreneur engaged in trade between China and Africa, who lives in Shanghai.

She believes that the SIFF brings together outstanding films from around the globe. She notes that despite their diverse cultural backgrounds, these works always manage to touch the hearts of audiences.

Zelalem found a profound resonance with the film Ne Zha, relating to its message that one's destiny should be self-determined. She believes that even in unfamiliar surroundings, one must try to live fully and write their own story. She says she is making her own life's movie in Shanghai.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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