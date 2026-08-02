Iran denies asking US to pause strikes, calls Trump’s words a lie

Iran’s military sources have denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that Tehran had asked Washington to call off its strikes, calling his remarks “a new lie,” Iran’s Mehr news agency reported.

On Sunday, the military sources also described Trump’s words on Truth Social as a desperate attempt to pressure Gulf states, saying that Iran’s armed forces remained at the highest level of readiness and were fully prepared.

Earlier, Trump said he had agreed to hold off fresh attacks against Iran.

“We have just been asked by Iran and other Middle Eastern countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also warned that his decision was “subject to being able to rapidly make a deal”.

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