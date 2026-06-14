Iran says it has not decided on proposed memorandum of understanding with US

Iran has not yet made and announced its final decision on a proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US and was reviewing it, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported on Sunday.

The political, legal and technical dimensions of the proposals were under review by the country’s experts and decision-makers, Fars reported, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiation team.

The source said any decision on the potential MoU would be made based on safeguarding national interests, observing Iran’s red lines and receiving the necessary guarantees.

The news agency reported on Sunday that a Qatari delegation had travelled to Tehran for consultations with Iranian officials and to review the latest developments pertaining to the diplomatic process.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on social media platform X that the peace deal between the US and Iran was expected to be finalised within the next 24 hours.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a peace deal with Iran was scheduled to be signed on Sunday and that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen immediately afterwards.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei reportedly denied that an MoU would be signed on Sunday, citing what he described as “the other side’s hesitation”.

In an interview with state-run IRIB TV on Friday night, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the signing of the MoU could take place within the next few days.

He added that once finalised, the MoU would be signed digitally by both sides in their respective countries and then announced.

Araghchi noted that following the potential signing, both parties would commit not to initiate any further war and would begin a second stage of negotiations, scheduled within 60 days to reach a final agreement, focusing mainly on Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions removal.

He said the proposed MoU would include provisions to end the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and would require Israel to withdraw from the occupied areas.

Other key issues in the MoU included reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, fully lifting the US anti-Iran naval blockade and releasing Iran’s frozen assets, Araghchi said.

In recent weeks, Iran and the US have exchanged several peace proposals through Pakistan’s mediation and have been working to finalise an MoU aimed at ending the war.

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