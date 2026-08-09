Iran says no talks under way with US, stresses Strait of Hormuz has not reopened

There are no negotiations between Iran and the United States, though mediators are seeking ways to resume talks and the two sides are exchanging messages through intermediaries, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says.

On Sunday, Araghchi said that while efforts were under way to create conditions for resuming negotiations, Iran believed there were no grounds for restarting talks until the United States made amends for what Tehran deemed its breaches of understandings.

The Iranian foreign minister said Iran and Oman were holding consultations on adjusting shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz and that the process had entered its final stage.

He said that even if an agreement on the route adjustments was reached, it would not mean the Strait of Hormuz had reopened, adding that several conditions needed to be met before the waterway could reopen.

Araghchi said the two sides were discussing replacing the route with a new one and experts were carrying out technical work related to the plan.