Iran says US forces expelled, barred from Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz

US forces have been expelled from the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz and are prohibited from returning, Iranian Army Chief Commander Amir Hatami says.
Hatami said on Sunday that US military bases in the region could by no means return to their previous state and Iran would never allow such a situation to happen.
- Iranian Army Chief Commander Amir Hatami announced the expulsion of US forces from the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz.
- He stated that US military bases in the region are prohibited from returning.
- Hatami emphasized that these bases could never revert to their previous state.
- Iran will not allow the reestablishment of US military presence in these areas.
- The announcement was made on a Sunday, according to the article.