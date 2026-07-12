Iraqi prime minister to visit Washington on Monday; oil and gas deals expected

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi will travel to Washington on Monday at the head of a delegation after an official invitation, government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi said in a media conference on Sunday.

“The agreements to be signed will include several memorandums of understanding in the oil and gas sector as Iraq prepares to bring in various US companies that will provide momentum to increase oil production capacity,” al-Aboudi said.

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