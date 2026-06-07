Israel presses multifront operations in Gaza and south Lebanon over the weekend

Israeli forces pressed ahead with military operations in Gaza City and south Lebanon on Saturday, killing and wounding multiple people.

At least six Palestinians, including two women, were killed and 15 others wounded on Saturday in an Israeli air strike on a camp for displaced people west of Gaza City, Palestinian sources say.

Palestinian security sources reported that Israeli drones fired two missiles at a tent inside the camp and that some of the wounded are in serious condition.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the air strike.

Israel has recently intensified its air strikes across the Gaza Strip, targeting residential homes, tents sheltering displaced people, and Palestinian gatherings.

Earlier on Saturday, Gaza-based health authorities reported in their daily update that hospitals in the enclave received five bodies and treated 49 wounded over the past 48 hours.

It said that 951 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since a ceasefire in Gaza took effect in October 2025, bringing the total death toll to 72 961 since October 7, 2023.

Israeli strike hits Lebanese army vehicle in south Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it struck around 150 Hezbollah military infrastructure sites in south Lebanon over the weekend, including weapons depots, command centres and rocket launchers.

At least 14 people, including three Lebanese army personnel, were killed in Israeli attacks across south Lebanon on Saturday, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

The Lebanese army said the three soldiers were killed while patrolling in a vehicle the Nabatieh area.

The IDF says it has launched an investigation into the strike, claiming that the vehicle was identified in an active combat zone amid intelligence indicating a Hezbollah threat. The IDF stresses that its operations target Hezbollah, not the Lebanese army.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon condemned the attack as a “gross violation” of Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Elsewhere, six people were killed in an Israeli air strike on the town of Saksakiyeh in the Sidon district, according to a preliminary toll.

Additional strikes killed one person on the Deir al-Zahrani highway, two in the town of Harouf, one in Jouaiya and one on a motorcycle in Abbassiyeh, who was identified as assistant nurse Ali Samadi.

The Israeli military issued evacuation orders for several towns and villages in the Jezzine district and Ansariyeh.

In a separate statement, Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center said Israeli attacks in Lebanon had left 3 593 dead and 10 990 injured since March 2. (With input from Xinhua)

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