Israel rejects Trump’s 15-point plan for Gaza, Netanyahu says

Israel has rejected ​US President Donald Trump’s Board ‌of ⁠Peace 15-point plan for Gaza and will not ‌withdraw until Hamas ‌fully disarms, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says.

The announcement on Sunday marks Israel’s first official and explicit rejection of the plan.

Netanyahu said Israeli troops would not pull out until Hamas completely surrendered all its weapons, adding that Israel did not agree with the draft plan presented by the US side.

US President Donald Trump said last month that there had been a breakthrough in efforts to end the war,and that Hamas had agreed to lay down its weapons under the proposed framework.

The plan is part of broader efforts by the US-backed Board of Peace to advance the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas last year.

Despite the ceasefire deal, Israel has continued to carry out military strikes in Gaza since last October.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content