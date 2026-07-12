Israeli attacks in Gaza kill five people, including a girl, say medics

CAIRO – Israeli attacks killed at least five people in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including a nine-year-old girl, Palestinian health officials said.

Medics said Israeli gunfire directed at a tent encampment on the eastern side of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza killed nine-year-old Tala Abu Matar. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the girl’s death.

An airstrike at a metal foundry in Gaza City’s Sabra neighbourhood killed four people. Witnesses said the site was hit with three Israeli missiles.

Israel’s military said it had struck “terrorist” infrastructure, without giving further details.

The ceasefire agreed in October 2025 between Israel and Hamas halted major fighting in the enclave but it has failed to stop Israeli attacks that have killed more than 1 000 Palestinians since it took effect. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

The latest violence comes as Hamas leaders visited Cairo for further talks over implementing the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

The discussions include Hamas disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals, according to sources close to the talks, adding that there had not yet been a breakthrough.

Nearly all of Gaza’s two million ⁠people, most of whom have been displaced several times, live on a tiny strip of land along the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings, under Hamas control.

Hamas-led fighters killed 1 200 people during their cross-border attack into Israel on October 7, 2023, according to Israeli tallies. The ​Gaza health ministry said more than 73 000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory since then.

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