M7.9 quake hits Mindanao, Philippines

A magnitude-7.9 earthquake struck near the Philippine islands on Monday morning.
The China Earthquake Networks Centre said the quake was at a depth of 40km.
Indonesia issued a tsunami warning for some coastal areas after the strong quake.
The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a tsunami threat notice after the quake struck Mindanao, the Philippines.
- A magnitude-7.9 earthquake occurred near the Philippine islands on Monday morning.
- The quake's depth was recorded at 40 km by the China Earthquake Networks Centre.
- Indonesia issued a tsunami warning for certain coastal regions following the earthquake.
- The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a tsunami threat notice after the event.
- The earthquake struck the area near Mindanao in the Philippines.
A magnitude-7.9 earthquake struck near the Philippine islands on