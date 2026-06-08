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M7.9 quake hits Mindanao, Philippines

By Sunday World
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A magnitude-7.9 earthquake struck near the Philippine islands on Monday morning.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre said the quake was at ‌a depth ​of 40km.

Indonesia issued a tsunami warning for some coastal areas after the strong quake.

The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a tsunami threat notice after the quake struck Mindanao, the Philippines.

  • A magnitude-7.9 earthquake occurred near the Philippine islands on Monday morning.
  • The quake's depth was recorded at 40 km by the China Earthquake Networks Centre.
  • Indonesia issued a tsunami warning for certain coastal regions following the earthquake.
  • The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a tsunami threat notice after the event.
  • The earthquake struck the area near Mindanao in the Philippines.
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A magnitude-7.9 earthquake struck near the Philippine islands on Monday morning.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre said the quake was at ‌a depth ​of 40km.

Indonesia issued a tsunami warning for some coastal areas after the strong quake.

The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a tsunami threat notice after the quake struck Mindanao, the Philippines.

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