Malaysia PM’s coalition routed by key partner in Johor state poll, testing federal ties

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s coalition suffered a crushing defeat to a key partner in a regional poll on Saturday, raising questions over the strength of the blocs’ alliance at the federal level amid talk of an early general election.
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- Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim's coalition, Pakatan Harapan, suffered a heavy defeat in Johor state elections, winning only 8 of 56 seats, while coalition partner Barisan Nasional (BN) won 48 seats.
- The result may deepen strains in the federal alliance between Pakatan and BN, raising concerns about the coalition's stability and prompting talk of a possible early general election.
- BN chair Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed hopes that the Johor victory would inspire similar wins in other states, signaling BN’s growing confidence.
- The defeat highlights increasing frustrations among Pakatan's progressive allies over slow reforms and tension over ethnic and religious issues in Malaysia’s diverse society.
- The opposition bloc Perikatan Nasional and the Bersama party led by Anwar’s rival Rafizi Ramli were completely wiped out in Johor, losing all contested seats.