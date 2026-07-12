Malaysia PM’s coalition routed by key partner in Johor state poll, testing federal ties

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s coalition suffered a crushing defeat to a key partner in a regional poll on Saturday, raising questions over the strength of the blocs’ alliance at the federal level amid talk of an early general election.

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