Mauritius denies landing permit to Israeli flight

Mauritius on Saturday denied landing clearance for a scheduled flight from Israel, forcing its cancellation after authorities failed to approve the aircraft’s arrival, Israeli media reported.

The Air Seychelles flight was due to fly from Israel to Mauritius but was cancelled after permission to land was not granted, according to Israel’s Ynet news website.

Spirit World Productions, the Israeli tour operator that organised the trip, said the flight had received the necessary approvals several months ago.

The company said it was later informed that the decision was based on “political and diplomatic considerations”.

Mauritian authorities have not publicly commented on the reported decision.

Spirit World Productions said it was working with Air Seychelles and authorities to make alternative arrangements for affected passengers.

(With input from local agencies)