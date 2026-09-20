Russia expands entry ban list in response to EU’s 21st package of sanctions

Russia has substantially expanded its entry ban list for European Union representatives in response to the EU’s 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions adopted on July 23, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

“In response to the EU’s unlawful decisions, the Russian side has significantly expanded the list of representatives of European institutions, EU member states and a number of European states supporting Brussels’ anti-Russian policy, who are banned from entering our country,” the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry said the list included individuals involved in making decisions on providing military aid to Ukraine, conducting activities aimed at undermining Russia’s territorial integrity, the imposition of anti-Russian sanctions, causing damage to Russia’s relations with third countries and obstructing Russian maritime navigation.

“Restrictive measures have also been imposed against ‘civil activists’ and representatives of academic communities in European states who hold hostile positions toward Russia, as well as members of national parliaments of EU member states and the European Parliament who voted for anti-Russian resolutions and draft laws,” the statement added.

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