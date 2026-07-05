Russia proposes temporary ceasefire in Konstantinovka to transfer Ukrainian soldiers’ bodies

Russia’s Defence Ministry said over the weekend that it had proposed a temporary ceasefire in the front-line city of Konstantinovka in eastern Ukraine to facilitate the transfer of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

Konstantinovka is a key stronghold in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said Russia was willing to conduct a humanitarian action to hand over the bodies of Ukrainian service members and proposed suspending hostilities in Konstantinovka from noon until 6pm, Moscow time, on Monday, July 6.

The Kremlin also called on Kyiv to respond to the proposal by noon on Sunday.

The proposal came as Russia claimed on Friday that its armed forces had taken full control of Konstantinovka.

“The main news is that Konstantinovka has been completely taken,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti as saying.

After the announcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the capture of Konstantinovka “carries great strategic significance” while visiting one of the joint force’s temporary command posts on Friday.

“As we all know, the city is a key transportation hub and a major industrial centre of Donbas,” Putin said, adding that Russian forces had taken control of 133 settlements and more than 3 000km² s across Donbas and Novorossiya since the start of 2026.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the General Staff on Saturday rejected Russian claims that Konstantinovka ‌has been captured, saying Ukraine still controls the ​city.

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